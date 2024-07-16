Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Tuesday criticized a California law that blocks schools from mandating teachers inform parents about their child’s gender identity changes.

The law, which California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Monday, only permits teachers to reveal this information to parents if the child allows them to, according to The Associated Press. Charlamagne on “The Breakfast Club” called the law absurd, saying teachers must let parents know about “everything” that happens with their child. (RELATED: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Case Challenging School District Policy Hiding Students’ ‘Gender Identity’ From Parents)

WATCH:

‘That Is Ridiculous’: Charlamagne Rips California Law Banning Teachers From Telling Parents About Kids’ Gender Issues pic.twitter.com/EcEmu1LSkX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 16, 2024

“That is ridiculous,” Charlamagne said. “Teachers should inform parents about everything and anything you see in my child that I don’t see, anything that I’m missing in my child, you have to let me know.”

“That is my child. Anything that happens with my child, you should let me know … same way if there’s things going on with my child, I know that my child is spending majority of their time with you, the teacher … I have to let you know about any mental issues, emotional issues, physical issues, food allergies. That is ridiculous,” he added.

Co-host DJ Envy also called it “stupid,” agreeing with Charlamagne.

The California State Assembly became chaotic in June when Republican state Assemblyman Bill Essayli endeavored to speak in opposition to the bill.

“I think this bill is everything that’s wrong with our politics today,” Essayli said in a video posted to X. “This bill is built on a foundation of disinformation, hyperbole and fearmongering. If the reality was as my Democrat colleagues painted, I would agree with you. I would be standing in support of you. But that’s not the reality, so let’s for once have an intellectual debate about what’s happening in our schools and what is happening in our state.”

Essayli noted that teachers were being “put in a position to lie to parents,” with the presiding officer turning off his mic and claiming he was “out of order.”

“I am tired of being interrupted by you,” he continued, pointing toward where Democrats sat and adding, “You do not interrupt them—”

