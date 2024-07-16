Archaeologists Find 24 Skeletons Hidden Beneath Hotel

The remains of 24 skeletons believed to be more than 1,000 years old were uncovered beneath a hotel in Wiltshire, England, Cotswolds Archaeology announced in July.

The Anglo-Saxon burial site is believed to date to between 670 and 940 A.D., and was uncovered in 2023 while the Cotswolds Archaeology team worked in the garden of The Old Bell Hotel in Malmesbury, according to a press release. The remains belong to men, women, and children, and may relate to the early days of a neighboring monastery.

Materials believed to belong to other individuals were also identified, shedding light on a largely mysterious period in British history.

“We knew from historical sources that the monastery was founded in that period, but we never had solid evidence before this excavation. The discovery includes remains from the Middle Saxon period, marking the first confirmed evidence of 7th to 9th-century activity in Malmesbury,” Assistant Publications Manager and Malmesbury resident Paolo Guarino said in the press release.

As the bodies were not all male, Malmesbury Abbey historian Tony McAleavy believes the remains belong to the local community who supported the monastery, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Archaeologists Totally Confused By Bizarre Anglo-Saxon Find)

Malmesbury is known for its rich English history. The Old Bell Hotel building dates back to 1220. Anglo-Saxon King Athelstan, the first King of all England, is buried in the town. It is worth a visit if you’re ever in the area.