Tiger Woods Delivers Zinger Back To Former Superstar, Shows He’s Best At Golf And Comebacks

Golf legend Tiger Woods clapped back at golfer Colin Montgomerie’s apparent suggestion that he should retire on Tuesday ahead of the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club.

Montgomerie appeared to criticize Woods during an interview last week, intimating that his time has passed. “I hope people remember Tiger as Tiger was, the passion and the charismatic aura around him,” he told The Times. “There is none of that now. At Pinehurst, he did not seem to enjoy a single shot and you think, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ He’s coming to Troon and he won’t enjoy it there either.”

The interviewer brought up that Woods has said he would only retire when he felt he could no longer perform up to par. Montgomerie told The Times he believes that this time has come. “There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go. Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.” (RELATED: ‘Exceptional Lifetime Achievement’: Tiger Woods Gets The Hook Up From The PGA Tour)

I think it’s the “I do” at the end that really brings it home. Exquisite stuff. pic.twitter.com/fmuxQNW3T8 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 16, 2024

While speaking with reporters, Woods responded to Montgomerie’s remarks.

“Well, as a past champion, I’m exempt until I’m 60. Colin’s not,” the 48-year-old former champion said in a video posted by Kyle Porter, a CBS Sports columnist. “He’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt. So he doesn’t get the opportunity to make that decision. I do.”

Woods, who has dealt with various injuries, withdrew from the 2023 Masters, CNN reported. He reportedly failed to perform in two majors in 2024.

However, the 15-time champion says he is “feeling better” now, according to the outlet. “I’ve been training a lot better. We’ve been busting it pretty hard in the gym, which has been good. Body’s been feeling better to be able to do such things, and it translates on being able to hit the ball better,” he reportedly stated.