‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’: Crowd Erupts As Bandaged Trump Makes First RNC Appearance

A crowd erupted late Monday as a bandaged Donald Trump made his first appearance at the Republican National Convention since being shot on Saturday.

Over the weekend, Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump, who is now officially the Republican 2024 presidential nominee, received a hero’s welcome at the RNC on Monday night.

Video shows Trump, flanked by a line of men creating a barrier between the GOP nominee and the crowd of delegates, make his grand entrance. A white square bandage covered his right ear, which he confirmed earlier was missing a chunk as a result of being shot.

“Fight! Fight! Fight!” the crowd cheered, echoing the chant Trump delivered as the Secret Service escorted him off stage after being shot.

President @realDonaldTrump arrives at the first night of the 2024 RNC Convention 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j0VKPgrP0v — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 16, 2024

pic.twitter.com/EDpiu0kJYC — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 16, 2024

Trump beamed, appearing emotional as musician Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.” Additional footage shows Trump standing among allies and family members as the crowd chanted “USA! USA! USA!”

Hours before his appearance, Trump announced the selection of Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice presidential candidate.

Trump told the New York Post on Sunday that he was “supposed to be dead.” The Republican nominee said being shot was “very surreal” and that many believe his survival was an act of “God.” (RELATED: ‘The Luckiest Motherf*cker’: Bill Maher Says It ‘Doesn’t Matter’ Who Dems Run After Trump Assassination Attempt)

Funniest moment of the night. Look at that smile from President Trump.pic.twitter.com/KMdiuRiKOR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 16, 2024

Trump revealed that he “threw away” his prepared policy-based speech following the assassination attempt, the Washington Examiner first reported. Trump said he changed his remarks because he wanted to “unite our country.”

Trump is scheduled to deliver his RNC speech on Thursday.