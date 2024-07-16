Trump Takes Lead In State Republican Hasn’t Won In 20 Years: POLL

Former President Donald Trump is now leading President Joe Biden in Virginia by three points, according to polling results reported on Monday.

For the first time, Biden is trailing Trump by three points in the state, with Trump polling at 39% and Biden polling at 36%, according to the latest VCU/Wilder poll. Virginia has consistently voted for Democratic presidential candidates for two decades, with the last Republican to win the state being former President George W. Bush in 2004. (RELATED: ‘Trump Is On A Roll’: Historically Blue States May Be Turning Purple)

Biden beat Trump by over 10% in the state in 2020, and former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the state by 4.9% in 2016.

However, several recent findings in addition to the latest VCU/Wilder poll show that support for the Democratic incumbent has significantly declined in the state.

Previously, Biden and Trump were tied in Virginia at 42%, according to a Roanoke College poll from May, and at 48%, according to a Fox News poll released in June. Biden was shown to be leading by three points at 48% while Trump polled at 45%, according to the latest New York Times/Siena Poll from Monday. (RELATED: Trump Ties With Biden In Longtime Blue State A Week After Bragg Guilty Verdict, Poll Shows)

Biden’s support among black voters in Virginia has also dropped significantly. Less than half of black voters, 46%, said they would vote for Biden, which is a 21 point deficit from December when 67% of blacks said they would vote for Biden, according to a VCU poll.

Black voters have historically favored and voted for Democratic presidential candidates, but Trump has managed to gain ground among the demographic. (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t See That Coming’: ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent Shocked ‘Black Folks Do F*ck With Trump’)

In 2020, Biden won 87% of the black vote while Trump won just 12%, according to the Roper Center. Trump is now receiving support from 26% of likely black voters, according to a New York Times/Siena poll from June, which is a significant uptick from the previous presidential election, according to a New York Times/Siena poll from June 2020.

The VCU/Wilder poll surveyed 809 Virginia adults from Jun. 24 to Jul. 3 with a margin of error of 4.8 percentage points.

