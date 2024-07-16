Notice Anything Different About Trump’s Secret Service Detail?

Former President Donald Trump walked out at the RNC convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday with a bandaged ear and an all-male Secret Service detail following his attempted assassination on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

The former president walked out surrounded by the “A-Team” of secret service who all happen to be males, presumably following the scrutiny that was put towards their fellow female agents, as seen in a tweet by the account DC Draino.

Female officers were falling behind on Saturday and many took to social media to share their concerns. One Secret Service agent who was guarding Trump after the attempted assassination appeared to duck her head, briefly exposing the former president, as seen in a photo posted online by Matt Walsh. In a video, she appears to look down, then bend over and retrieve what may have been Trump’s hat from the stage as they move to the stairs.

One of the best quality videos I've seen of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump from Start to finish.

Another female agent is taking heat on X for not being able to get her gun holstered after the detail have secured Trump in a vehicle.

Watch HOW the secret service lady couldnt even holster her gun. This is the Security they gave to President Donald Trump

Kim Cheatle, the female director of the Secret Service, has greatly emphasized diversity hires and stated that her goal is to have 30% of the Secret Service recruits be female by 2030, as stated in a CBS interview in May. “I’m very conscious as I sit in this chair now, of making sure that we need to attract diverse candidates and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities to everybody in our workforce, and particularly women,” Cheatle told the outlet.