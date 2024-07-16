Who Is Usha Vance? Wife Of Trump’s VP Pick Is Daughter Of Immigrants With Impressive Resume

Usha Vance, wife to Trump’s pick for Vice President Republican Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, has a long and impressive resume which is likely to fall under increased scrutiny as she and her husband surge into the national spotlight.

A child of immigrants, Usha’s parents emigrated from India and settled in San Diego where they raised her, according to ABC News.

She attended Yale for her undergraduate degree and, after earning her Masters at Cambridge, returned to Yale for law school where she met Vance, he recalled in his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.”

She built upon a prestigious educational CV with an even more impressive career resume.

She clerked for current Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2014-2015 and then for Supreme Court Justice John Roberts from 2017-2018, according to ABC News.

Following her clerkship for Roberts, she returned to her previous firm, Munger, Tolles & Olson, to serve as a trial lawyer, according to her LinkedIn. She left the firm shortly after Trump announced Vance as his running mate.

“Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm,” a Munger, Tolles & Olson spokesperson told Bloomberg Law. “Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career.”

In his book, Vance describes Usha as being one of the most blunt people he’s ever met. She had “an extraordinarily direct way of speaking,” he wrote in “Hillbilly Elegy.” (RELATED:’A Significant Upgrade’: Immigration Hawks Hail Vance As Trump’s VP Pick)

“Where others might have asked meekly, ‘Yeah, maybe you could rephrase this?’ or “Have you thought about this other idea?’ Usha would say simply: ‘I think this sentence needs work’ or ‘This is a pretty terrible argument.’ At a bar, she looked up at a mutual friend of ours and said, without a hint of irony, ‘You have a very small head.’ I had never met anyone like her,” he penned.

The pair have three children together. Vance credits her as his “spirit guide” in his book. Besides her lengthy list of professional accomplishments, she also served on the board of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, according to LinkedIn.