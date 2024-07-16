Wild Video Shows Fisherman Nearly Getting Stabbed To Death By Marlin

Ahh … the marlin. One of God’s greatest creations.

With that being said, however, the marlin is also one hell of a species to fish for — especially when we’re talking about big game like blue marlin. When fishing for them, it’s key to be on a 100% alert when the beast (which is incredibly fast, strong and intelligent) gets near your boat.

With how quick they are and how they can switch up their direction like turning a light on and off, they’re quite unpredictable when they’re put into a position of vulnerability — like getting caught by people like moi. (RELATED: Jimbo Fisher Goes On Big-Time Hunting Trip In Africa, Comes Back With Some Exotic Kills)

Well, the crew of a boat named the Jubilee found this out real quick Monday when they got a hook on a marlin, and as expected, the legendary creature was jumping around in an attempt to get loose. The fish ended up getting close to the boat, close enough where one of the crew members got a hold of the leader for a release.

And that’s when things got a little bit terrifying.

The video that was posted on social media by Fairhope Fishing Company shows the marlin hopping onto the boat and almost stabbing one of the fishermen to death, nearly getting him in the head, the neck and the chest — and boy oh boy, you talk about a massive amount of luck being involved here with this guy.

WATCH:

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is exactly why there’s a Major League Baseball team named after these beautiful animals.