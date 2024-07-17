Chilling 911 Call Unveils Motive Behind Murder-Suicide Inside $1.5M Home

A chilling 911 call revealed the motive behind the murder-suicide inside a $1.5 million Utah home.

Olin Johnson, 57, reportedly carried out a murder-suicide that claimed the life of his wife, Kerilyn Johnson, 52, and his own. The details of the incident were revealed in a distressing 911 call made by one of their six children, who discovered the bodies at their family home. During the eight-minute 911 call, the child indicated the family was experiencing turmoil.

“I think my dad killed my mom, but then he killed himself,” one of the children said. “There’s been a lot of drama recently in the household. Just within the past four days.” The caller also hinted at the previous disturbances within the household. (RELATED: Florida Firefighter And Wife Die In Murder-Suicide After Eerie Facebook Post)

‘There was one instance of like a year or two ago that I think my mom… I don’t know, my dad was chucking stuff around the house…. He had a… he went to jail for a little bit, but nothing, like, I don’t think like contact physically,” the caller said.

Adding to the complexity of Olin’s final days, he posted a disturbing message on Instagram just a day before the killings. “No matter how crappy a person I am, motorcycles always love me back. Oh and skiing. Skiing loves me too,” he wrote, Daily Mail reported.

