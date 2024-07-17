Editorial

American League Takes Out National League To Win 10th MLB All-Star Game In 11 Years, Jarren Duran Named MVP

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 16: Team American League celebrate afte winning the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The American League beats the National League again … shocker.

We had Pittsburgh Pirates rising rookie Paul Skenes give us a historic start in the All-Star Game, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani knocked a mammoth home run for the National League, and it was clear that the game’s biggest stars came to play! But with that being said, it was an ex-top prospect who stole the headlines Tuesday night.

Jarren Duran, the center fielder for the Boston Red Sox, capped off the American League’s comeback 5-3 win at Globe Life Field by poppin’ a two-run dinger off flamethrower Hunter Greene (Cincinnati Reds). (RELATED: Guardians Select Travis Bazzana With The No. 1 Overall Pick Of The 2024 MLB Draft)

Duran is the first Boston player to hit a home run in the All-Star Game since Adrian Gonzalez (2011). Winning the game’s MVP, he’s the fifth Red Sox player to do so, with the last coming in 2008 courtesy of J.D. Drew.

The American League has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games.

And this is exactly why I only put $20 on this game …

I figured things would be different with the NL having Shohei Ohtani now … nope.