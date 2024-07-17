Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
From Kabul To Butler: Here Are The Biden Admin’s Biggest Screwups, And The Shameless Officials Who Got Away With It

Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
We’re a shameless nation, as no shortage of cultural commentary has pointed out for decades. But in the Biden administration, that shamelessness has been institutionalized to a whole new level. The Secret Service Director’s refusal to resign in disgrace after the near-assassination of Donald Trump is but the latest example of Biden officials never paying the price for failure.