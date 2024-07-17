Bob Menendez Reportedly Confirms His Resignation

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez reportedly confirmed to fellow Democratic lawmakers he will resign from his position following his conviction in a federal bribery trial, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The Democratic senator was convicted Tuesday on all 16 counts of his involvement in a bribery and corruption scheme, involving three New Jersey businessmen and the Egyptian government. Over the last few months Menendez has been facing mounting pressure from fellow Democratic lawmakers, as sources close to the matter say he’s reportedly made calls to his allies about his intention to step down, according to NBC News.

The resignation from Menendez would ultimately end his three-decades in politics after undergoing a criminal trial over allegations of corruption.

Menendez was indicted March 5 after an investigation found more than $480,000 in cash, a luxury vehicle that was purchased by the businessmen for his wife, and over $100,000 of gold bars, the investigation filing stated. (RELATED: Sen. Bob Menendez Convicted In Federal Bribery Trial)

Following the verdict, Menendez stated he was “deeply disappointed by the jury’s decision,” noting his optimism in his legal team’s appeal for the case.

However, Democratic New York Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for his resignation along with other party members such as Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Illinois Sen. Cory Booker, according to posts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Leaders in New Jersey, including the Governor and my Senate colleague Cory Booker, have made it clear that Sen. Menendez can no longer serve. He should step down. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 27, 2023

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer wrote on X, following the verdict.

In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 16, 2024

Despite calls for him to step aside, prior to the ruling, Menendez stated in March that he would be running again for his position as an Independent, officially switching his party for the race on June 3. Menendez has been at the center of several indictments and investigations, prior to his latest verdict, since 2006.

If reports are confirmed, it is unclear when the Democratic senator will be stepping aside, as he will be leaving the race to Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican candidate Curtis Bashaw.

Sen. Menendez’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

