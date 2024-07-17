Chuck Schumer Reportedly ‘Forcefully’ Urged Biden To Drop Out Of Race

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reportedly urging President Joe Biden to end his campaign bid, according to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

During an interview on air at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Karl discussed the “intensifying” pressure that has been building against Biden since his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump in late June. Karl stated that within a private one-on-one meeting Saturday between the Democratic Senate Leader and Biden, Schumer allegedly “made the case” for the president to step aside as the nominee.

“I am told that the pressure from Democratic leaders for Biden to get out of the race is intensifying. In fact, one person who has been out there publicly defending Biden told me just a short while ago, Biden is going to see the whole house of cards come down soon,” Karl said. “As for that meeting in Rehoboth, Delaware, I am told that this was a one-on-one meeting just the Senate Leader and the president. And that Chuck Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic Party and better for the country if he were to bow out of the race.”

The White House told the Daily Caller News Foundation that it has no intention of changing its course, and Biden will remain as nominee heading into November.

“The President told both leaders he is the nominee of the party, he plans to win, and looks forward to working with both of them to pass his 100 days agenda to help working families,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told the DCNF.

While details weren’t given to the ABC News host, Schumer’s office reportedly told him that the Democratic leader expressed the “views of his caucus.” Karl additionally stated that Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries has also “expressed similar views” to Biden. (RELATED: Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19)

“When I went to Schumer’s office to tell them I was going to report this and tell you this tonight, absolutely no denial from Senator Schumer’s office. They only said this, ‘Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus.’ In other words, the views of Democratic senators. I am also told that Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House, has expressed similar views directly to the president,” Karl continued.

Jeffries previously confirmed his meeting with Biden on July 12, telling fellow lawmakers how he “directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together,” according to a dear colleague letter sent by his office.

Exclusive reporting by ABC’s @jonkarl: During Schumer’s one-on-one meeting with Biden on Saturday, “Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic party, and better for the country if he were to bow out.” pic.twitter.com/eI08ychFt8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 17, 2024

Concerns for Biden remaining as the nominee began to circulate late June, with a growing list of Democrats in both the House and Senate vocalizing their stances on having the president step aside. The calls against Biden came after he noticeably struggled to finish his statements during his debate performance, and at one point freezing mid-statement.

Despite his continuous gaffes while speaking and the calls from lawmakers, Biden and his campaign have remained firm in staying in the race. During an interview with BET on Wednesday, Biden stated he would only be open to dropping the race if he develops a medical condition or if doctors suggest he should exit.

In addition to concerns from politicians, a post-debate CBS/YouGov poll found 72% of Americans no longer believe the president has the mental and cognitive health to remain in office, jumping up seven points since their last survey in early June.

Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for a comment.

