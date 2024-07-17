Browns’ Deshaun Watson Promises High School Football Team Super Bowl Rings After They Give Him Championship Jewelry

This is one hell of a promise, Deshaun!

As football season gets closer and closer, we’re seeing more and more activity out of the realm and Northeast Ohio is no exception. Just ask Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who recently hosted his yearly high school 7-on-7 tournament, doing so at Berea-Midpark High School.

One of the high school football teams that was in attendance were the Glenville Tarblooders, coached by Tedd Ginn Sr. The team won the state championship in 2023.

Last December, Glenville won the title after taking out Kettering Archbishop, 38-3. And on top of that, it was a repeat championship.

At his tournament, Watson spent some time with every high school team, but things were a little different when he was hanging out with Glenville. Not only did the high school kids share a few laughs with Watson, but they also gifted him with a state championship ring.

Watson was grateful for it … in fact, he was so grateful that he made one hell of a promise to the kids: Super Bowl rings.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson held his annual 7-on-7 Tournament with over 300 athletes from 16 local teams—including Glenville, who surprised Watson at his tournament with his own state championship ring. In return, Watson made a promise: To get them all Super Bowl rings this year. pic.twitter.com/k2t2WFlz5J — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 17, 2024

Needless to say, Cleveland Browns football should be pretty fun to watch this season. (LMAO)