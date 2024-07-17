CNN senior political analyst Mark Preston said on Wednesday that Americans can rest assured that there is not a deep state that could eliminate former President Donald Trump because Washington is too disorganized.

Trump survived an assassination attempt by now-deceased 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks at his Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, with some Republicans blaming Democrats’ rhetoric for inciting the incident. “CNN News Central” host Kate Bolduan asserted that Republicans’ use of the word “they” typically refers to Democrats and the media, with Preston suggesting that they might be alluding to the deep state but asserting that such an entity does not exist. (RELATED: ‘I’m Supposed To Be Dead’: Donald Trump Reflects After ‘Very Surreal’ Brush With Death)

WATCH:

‘Not That Organized’: CNN Analyst Assures Audience There’s No ‘Deep State That Could Take Out Donald Trump’ pic.twitter.com/9G8ZDchyOK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2024

“All right, so let me take the rabbit hole that they have started digging about the ‘they’ and just go a little bit deeper because ‘they’ could be the deep state. And that‘s kind of what they‘re talking about,” Preston said. “The idea that there is this faceless, or in some cases, you know, there’s a face to their opponents. This idea that this is, this cabal, that there’s this deep state that is out to take down Donald Trump.”

“I mean, let me just tell everybody out there in TV land, Washington is not that organized to be able to have a deep state that could take out Donald Trump. It just doesn’t exist, but it’s a way politically to try to take down your opponent,” he added.

U.S. authorities reportedly knew of an alleged Iranian plan to kill Trump ahead of Saturday’s botched assassination attempt, with the Secret Service boosting protections for the former president.

CNN Law Enforcement Correspondent Whitney Wild confronted U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on whether she increased “every element” of Trump’s security after becoming aware of the plot.

“What we increased was what we felt was appropriate for the former president and for that particular event on that day,” Cheatle said. “We have been increasing the assets and the resources and the staffing that we have been providing to the former president since he was a presidential candidate and then the presumptive nominee and that’s what I can tell you.”

Wild said Cheatle’s response “sounds like a no.”

“I am not saying a no at all,” Cheatle said. “I’m saying we have continued to increase the resources that we have been providing.”

