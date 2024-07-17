CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten criticized President Joe Biden on Wednesday for inaccurately saying the majority of presidents who were in as poor of a polling position as he finds himself in went onto win.

Biden during a BET interview said, “presidents who have won at this stage of the game, the last seven or eight presidents, five of them were losing at this time by significant margins.” Enten on “CNN News Central” said this is untrue and six out of the eight candidates in his position actually lost. (RELATED: Majority Of Voters Want To Throw Biden Overboard Following Disastrous Debate, Poll Shows)

WATCH:

‘Have Your Facts Straight’: CNN Data Guru Blasts Biden For Saying He’ll Win Despite Dismal Polls pic.twitter.com/3LfslVUNxk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2024

“I decided to go back and look because Joe Biden’s made a number of comments about the polls and that’s my wheelhouse. That’s my wheelhouse. And if you’re going to come into my wheelhouse, you better have your facts straight,” Enten said. “So I looked at the last eight elections and said, ‘Okay, did the polling leader at this particular point go on to win the election?’ Or in the case of Joe Biden, which is what Joe Biden is hoping for, was in fact the person who was trailing able to go on to win the election? And what we found is, in fact, the poll leader at this point, six out of eight times … that’s 75% of the time, has gone on to win the election. So it turns out that Joe Biden’s statement that he made in that interview with BET, simply put, does not hold water.”

“I don’t want to say he’s not being honest because he just may in fact not understand the polling data shows, but the fact is Joe Biden’s been making a number of statements,” he continued. “He made one in his press conference, I believe, last week, in which he essentially said, ‘Presidents at this point, a lot of them have been down, have worse numbers than I have, either at this point or later on in the campaign.’ And then he kind of closed off. What he didn’t tell you was presidents who have poll numbers like he does, they go on to lose.”

Biden trailed all hypothetical Democratic presidential candidates tested in a BlueLabs poll released Wednesday, according to Politico. Biden polls an average of three points behind alternative candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, across all swing states.

“There is no president in modern American politics, polling in which you had an approval rating south of 40%, like Joe Biden, and a disapproval rating north of 50%, like Joe Biden, who’s gone on to win,” Enten said. “You have to go all the way back … since 1948 to find an incumbent who was as down as much as Joe Biden is right now and actually went on to win the election in November.”

