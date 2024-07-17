‘So Asinine’: Donald Trump Jr Tears Into MSNBC Pundits Questioning Whether Trump Is Milking Ear Wound For Sympathy

Donald Trump Jr. tore into MSNBC pundits on Wednesday questioning whether his father, former President Donald Trump, wore a bandage on his ear at the Republican National Convention solely for sympathy.

MSNBC’s Michael Steele and Ari Melber both raised questions about Trump’s bandaged ear just three days after a gunman attempted to assassinate him at a Pennsylvania rally. The former president’s son said the liberal media cannot help but be infected by “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“He wasn’t shot in the face enough for them,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday. “It wasn’t enough. That’s the point, they can’t help themselves. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. They’re so asinine that they can say that. I mean, you see the photograph at the time. I mean, there is blood everywhere.”

Donald Trump Jr. tears into MSNBC pundits questioning whether his father wore bandage on his ear simply for sympathy points pic.twitter.com/8uxIwJgVg0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2024

Steele said there remain “a lot of questions” surrounding Trump’s ear injury, while Melber suggested the bandage is a “political quest” to gain sympathy and political clout. (RELATED: Lincoln Project Co-Founder Doubles Down On ‘Bullet In Donald Trump’ Comment After Assassination Attempt)

Photographs and footage from the Saturday rally show blood running down the former president’s ear after multiple rounds of bullets were shot into the rally by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. The gunman opened fire from a nearby roof, killing one and injuring two more.

The former president considered his survival a miracle, crediting a chart containing illegal immigration statistics for saving his life.

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” Trump said, the New York Post reported. “I’m not supposed to be here. I’m supposed to be dead,” the former president continued. “I’m supposed to be dead.”

U.S. officials received intelligence ahead of the assassination of Iran’s plot to kill Trump, leading the Secret Service to ramp up protections for the former president weeks before the election.

