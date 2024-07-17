Editorial

You Can’t Unsee This Donald Trump-Morgan Wallen Similarity

US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked a right-wing loyalist for running mate, kicking off a triumphalist party convention in the wake of last weekend's failed assassination attempt. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)/NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 02: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during night one of his One Night At A Time 2024 tour at Nissan Stadium on May 02, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024) / (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Social media users noted a strange similarity between country star Morgan Wallen and former President Donald Trump after the Republican National Convention (RNC) Monday night, and now I can’t unsee it.

Just two days after being shot during an assassination attempt, Trump walked into the crowd at the RNC in Milwaukee like he owned the place. And let’s be honest: he does. The president is truly living up to his sort-of namesake “Don,” and you can see it in the way he walks.

But that’s not the only thing some social media users noted about the president’s powerful stride. Apparently, Trump’s walkout Monday was very similar to Morgan Wallen’s “famous” walkout featuring Theo Von and Peyton Manning.

@thetravelingtrendsetter The famous walkout Morgan Wallen in Nashville TN night 1 #morganwallen #nashville #nissanstadium #morganwallenconcert #morganwallenwalkout #countrymusic #livemusic #countryconcert ♬ original sound – The Traveling Trendsetter

@lanny23030 @morganwallen #rnc #trump #morganwallen #broadwaygirls ♬ original sound – Morgan wallen

Firstly, you lovely people, if anyone is “doing” anything, it’s Wallen walking like Trump. Walking into an event with an entourage of famous people was not invented by Wallen, even if he is normalizing it for rockstars and country music artists. (RELATED: A Bloodied Trump Stands Tall, Appears To Shout, ‘FIGHT’ After Apparent Assassination Attempt)

Even so, the similarities are there. But it probably has more to do with collective confidence than anything else.

One of the greatest measures of a man is his walk. Assessing how a man walks comes before an equally as important metric: the power of his handshake. Together, these factors, when combined with personality and productivity traits, tell you where a man settles on the Richter scale of masculinity.

There is little more feeble than a man with a slouchy walk and a weak handshake, so why would Trump or Wallen ever exude those qualities? (RELATED: ‘They Blew His Head Off’: Witness Describes Trying To Warn Police Moments Before Trump Assassination Attempt)

I absolutely love that younger generations of Americans are apparently making parodies of “walkout” videos. Let’s hope they also start copying a little more than just the strut of these powerful men. And I don’t mean Gen Z should start throwing chairs off the roofs of bars!