You Can’t Unsee This Donald Trump-Morgan Wallen Similarity

Social media users noted a strange similarity between country star Morgan Wallen and former President Donald Trump after the Republican National Convention (RNC) Monday night, and now I can’t unsee it.

Just two days after being shot during an assassination attempt, Trump walked into the crowd at the RNC in Milwaukee like he owned the place. And let’s be honest: he does. The president is truly living up to his sort-of namesake “Don,” and you can see it in the way he walks.

But that’s not the only thing some social media users noted about the president’s powerful stride. Apparently, Trump’s walkout Monday was very similar to Morgan Wallen’s “famous” walkout featuring Theo Von and Peyton Manning.

Trump did the Morgan Wallen walk out at the RNC. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/TP8QRKfage — Eddie2Rich 💰 (@Eddie2Rich) July 16, 2024

Trump doing the Morgan Wallen walk out. I love it. 😂 — karanotcara (@karanotcara) July 16, 2024

Firstly, you lovely people, if anyone is “doing” anything, it’s Wallen walking like Trump. Walking into an event with an entourage of famous people was not invented by Wallen, even if he is normalizing it for rockstars and country music artists. (RELATED: A Bloodied Trump Stands Tall, Appears To Shout, ‘FIGHT’ After Apparent Assassination Attempt)

Even so, the similarities are there. But it probably has more to do with collective confidence than anything else.

One of the greatest measures of a man is his walk. Assessing how a man walks comes before an equally as important metric: the power of his handshake. Together, these factors, when combined with personality and productivity traits, tell you where a man settles on the Richter scale of masculinity.

There is little more feeble than a man with a slouchy walk and a weak handshake, so why would Trump or Wallen ever exude those qualities? (RELATED: ‘They Blew His Head Off’: Witness Describes Trying To Warn Police Moments Before Trump Assassination Attempt)

I absolutely love that younger generations of Americans are apparently making parodies of “walkout” videos. Let’s hope they also start copying a little more than just the strut of these powerful men. And I don’t mean Gen Z should start throwing chairs off the roofs of bars!