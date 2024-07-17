Drake Shares Video That Shows Intense Flooding In His Mega-Mansion

Drake posted a video to his Instagram Story, Tuesday, showing the intense flooding in his Toronto mansion, as a result of a sudden, localized storm.

The famous rapper’s mansion, located in the affluent area of the Bridle Path, looked like it had a flowing river running right through it. Murky, brown storm water gushed through the doorways and quickly filled the luxurious residence, as seen in the video.

A member of Drake’s staff could be seen pushing the doors closed against the force of the water to protect the integrity of the contents inside the room, but it was a failing mission and the water continued to flow. Drake had a broom in his hand, and waded barefoot in the deep brown water as it filled his home.

The famous rapper shared the short clip amid the storm and added a humorous note to lighten the stressful situation.

“This better be Espresso Martini,” he wrote in his caption.

Sadly for the rapper, it was just gross storm water that was taking over his property and flooding his high-end furniture and belongings.

🚨 Don Valley Parkway, Lakeshore Blvd, Hwy 401 at Islington are flooded. Many roads are not safe to travel in the GTA#onstorm

🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/cYmtB6X9sT — Raheel Khan (@kraheel_) July 16, 2024

Drake didn’t say anything about the amount of damage he faced, but water has to go somewhere, and judging by the video — it was going everywhere! His 50,000 square foot mansion is valued at over $100 million, according to TMZ.

Need to close Lakeshore Blvd! We were on it as it flooded pic.twitter.com/QrXlfWcbPc — Travis Farncombe (@tjfarncombe) July 16, 2024

Toronto faced three significant storms that flooded numerous areas, including some of the city’s major highways and transit systems, multiple outlets reported. Citizens were reportedly left stranded, and many lost power as a result of the forces of mother nature. (RELATED: Second Alleged Trespasser At Drake’s Home In Serious Condition In Hospital After Altercation With Security)

The city maintained a rainfall warning for hours, and Environment Canada stated that the city experienced nearly 3.9 inches of rain, according to CTV News.