‘EA Sports College Football 25’ Seemingly Makes A Whopping $71,300,000 On Its First Day Of Early Access

CHA-CHING!

EA Sports seemingly has a money printer on their hands with “College Football 25,” as the highly anticipated video game appears to be making straight bankroll here in its Early Access period.

People who are interested in playing the game a few days ahead of its Friday, July 19 release can do so by paying $99.99, and the earliest that you were able to do it was Monday afternoon. And you better believe a crap load of people (including myself) took full advantage — it’s been 11 long years after all! (RELATED: ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ Hilariously Allows You To Cheat On An Exam And Put Your Eligibility On The Line)

And as a result, it appears that EA Sports is making a massive killin’.

Bordeaux, a popular personality in the realm of “College Football 25,” posted a screenshot on Twitter that showed over 713,000 people being online Monday night to play the game.

If you do the math with the 713,000 figure and the $99.99 price tag, that means that EA Sports pulled in over $71,300,000 on just the first day of Early Access, which is absolutely insane!

Now there’s over 700,000 people online on College Football 25 pic.twitter.com/r1q5XRtd8E — Bordeaux (@bordeauxyoutube) July 16, 2024

I personally haven’t been able to play much yet, though that will definitely be changing today, but from the little that I did play, I can tell this game is gonna be incredibly epic.

My first game had to get cut short because I have to get back to work… But as you see, I was putting in that work. https://t.co/O15Wxzw9n4 pic.twitter.com/cts72iWRTy — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 16, 2024

I’m about to hit the sticks now … y’all stay tuned for both a review that I’m doing for the Daily Caller and a giveaway on Twitter where somebody will win a free copy of the game.