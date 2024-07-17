EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lee Slams Biden’s ‘Nakedly Authoritarian’ And ‘Unconstitutional’ Threats Against SCOTUS

Utah Senator Mike Lee responded to President Joe Biden’s plans to overhaul the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) through term limits for justices and enforceable ethics codes.

“This is a nakedly authoritarian attempt by Joe Biden to violate the separation of powers and intimidate the judiciary,” Lee told The Daily Caller. (RELATED: Biden Reportedly Plans To Back Measures ‘Limiting’ Supreme Court)

“Biden knows the American people have rejected his failed agenda and are going to replace him with Donald Trump, so he’s resorted to threatening unconstitutional powers against the Supreme Court, becoming a far greater danger to norms and the rule of law than any modern President,” he continued.

No, Biden can’t term limit Supreme Court justices. pic.twitter.com/cUZOBAjKzI — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 17, 2024

“I’m going to need your help on the Supreme Court, because I’m about to come out — I don’t want to prematurely announce it — but I’m about to come out with a major initiative on limiting the court,” Biden reportedly said in a Saturday call with Congressional Progressive Congress members, according to The Washington Post.

This comes after recent SCOTUS rulings the Biden administration opposed. One such ruling is a 6-3 decision for Fischer v. United States, which ruled that the Department of Justice (DOJ) abused the law by interpreting it too broadly in order to go after former President Donald Trump. Additionally, SCOTUS overturned Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council in a 6-3 decision, which directed courts to defer to agency interpretations of statutes when the language was unclear.

Lee praised the overruling of the latter on Twitter.