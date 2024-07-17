Fandango Founder Reportedly Identified As Man Who Jumped To His Death From High-End Hotel

A man who jumped to his death from a high-end New York City hotel has been identified as Fandango founder J. Michael Cline, law enforcement sources told the New York Post (NYP) on Wednesday.

Cline, founder of the popular movie ticket company, has been connected to the man who reportedly leapt to his death Tuesday from The Kimberly Hotel’s 20th floor in Midtown Manhattan, the NYP reported, citing law enforcement sources. The 64-year-old reportedly landed in a courtyard of the hotel’s third floor, according to authorities.

Cline left behind what appeared to be a suicide note before his death, sources told the NYP. The apparent note was not made public as of Wednesday, the outlet noted. (RELATED: MTV ‘Real World’ Star Sarah Becker Dies By Suicide At 52).

Fandango suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic as there was a decrease in movie theater outings, the outlet reported. Fandango attempted to create a streaming service in hopes of surviving the “multiplex massacre,” Exhibitor Relations box office analyst Jeff Bock told Variety.

Fandango ultimately reported a significant net loss in profits in 2023.

Cline was a managing partner with Accretive, a startup-funding company, according to the NYP. He also served as executive chairman at Juxtapose, another startup-funding firm, the outlet noted.

The entrepreneur further founded the insurance firm Insureon, the education company Everspring and the tech solutions company R1 RCM, according to Harvard’s Alumni Association.

The businessman and his wife, Pamela B. Cline, purchased a lakefront estate back in December 2020 worth $20.75 million in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Palm Beach Daily News.

Cline and Pamela had six children, according to the NYP. The two married back in 1995, according to a New York Times wedding announcement.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the New York Police Department for comment but has not heard back yet.