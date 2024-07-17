Police Arrest 300, Seize $3 Million, Block 720 Bank Accounts In Massive Crackdown

Interpol announced Tuesday the successful conclusion of Operation Jackal III, a major international effort to combat online financial fraud orchestrated by West African crime syndicates.

The operation, which spanned from April 10 to July 3, involved law enforcement agencies from 21 countries across five continents, leading to the arrest of 300 individuals and the seizure of $3 million in illicit funds, the news release states. The operation also resulted in the blocking of 720 bank accounts used in the syndicates’ operations.

In a global operation targeting West African organized crime groups across five continents, police arrested 300 people, seized $3 million and blocked 720 bank accounts, Interpol said Tuesday. https://t.co/DogqZPHsBG — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 17, 2024

Isaac Oginni, director of Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre, highlighted the growing concern over the volume of financial fraud originating from West Africa.

“This operation’s results underscore the critical need for international law enforcement collaboration to combat these extensive criminal networks,” Oginni said, the release adds. “By identifying suspects, recovering illicit funds and putting some of West Africa’s most dangerous organized crime leaders behind bars, we are able to weaken their influence and reduce their capacity to harm communities around the world.”

One of the primary targets of Operation Jackal III was Black Axe, a notorious criminal network based in West Africa known for its involvement in cyber fraud, human trafficking, drug smuggling and violent crimes both within Africa and internationally, Interpol stated. The network’s operations include the use of money mules to open bank accounts around the world, and it is currently under investigation in over 40 countries for money laundering activities. (RELATED: Man Arrested Outside Capitol Found Carrying Fake Badge, High-Capacity Magazines)

In Argentina, a breakthrough occurred following a five-year investigation into Black Axe, leading to the seizure of $1.2 million in high-quality counterfeit banknotes, the arrest of 72 individuals, and the freezing of about 100 bank accounts, according to the press release.