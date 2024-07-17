Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a White House press release.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed in the press release Biden has tested positive for the virus, noting that he is “vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms.”

“Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” Jean-Pierre said. “He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

The president was set to appear on stage at the Las Vegas conference for the Latino civil rights organization, UnidosUS, CNN reported. However, while speaking to attendees, Murguía stated Biden had called the CEO to express his “deep disappointment” in not being able to join. (RELATED: Biden’s ‘Medical Condition’ Comment Sets Off Frenzy Of Speculation)

“I was just on the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for Covid,” Murguía said.

The White House additionally had a note within their press release from Biden’s doctors stating Biden had suffered Wednesday afternoon from “upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general mailaise.” While Biden had felt “okay” for his first event, he declined as the day progressed which led the doctors to test him for COVID-19.

The president is said to be self-isolating per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and has received his first dose of Paxlovid. The White House has confirmed that he will be isolating at his home in Rehoboth, Delaware.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

