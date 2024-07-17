Justin Long Admits To Doing Something Super Gross While In Bed With His Wife, Kate Bosworth

Justin Long admitted he found himself in a very ‘shitty’ situation while in bed with his wife, Kate Bosworth, in Mexico City.

The famous actor recalled suffering from food poisoning while his wife was asleep in bed next to him, and explained he ended up soiling the bed, yet somehow this became a romantic moment for the star. He explained how the situation played out on Tuesday’s episode of “PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal.”

“But I was hooked up to an IV, and [Kate] was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing. It was like Dumb and Dumber,” he said. That’s when things took a turn.

“I was just, like, really comically unloading. And then, at one point that night, I woke up, and — there’s no other way to say it, I can’t dance around it: I had shit the bed. I had to shit the bed, and she was in the bed,” he said.

“And I had to just face all these fears,” Long said, as he recalled the embarrassing moment.

He explained his adoration for his wife, knowing that in this situation many other partners would simply flee the scene, or express the awkwardness of the moment.

Instead, the famous actor was overwhelmed by the loving care and incredible grace that Bosworth displayed.

“She was like two feet away from me with this IV bag, and … she was holding it so patiently, and she was like: ‘Everything’s fine.’ And I thought about how much I loved her,” Long said.

“I was like: ‘I just love this person. I’m so grateful to this person’ — and she was not judging, not making me feel weird, or bad, and I just felt so lucky,” he said.

“I was shitting my brains out, and she was looking at me lovingly, and I thought, ‘This is really romantic.” (RELATED: Oprah Hospitalized: ‘Stuff Was Coming Out Of Both Ends’)

Sutter and Sagal agreed that this was a display of pure love as they took in the story.