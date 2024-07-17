Ohio Woman Convicted After Falsely Calling 911 Nearly 400 Times, Resulting In One Death

An Ohio woman has been convicted after making nearly 400 false 911 calls, one of which led one death, Law&Crime reported.

Keisha S. Kennedy was convicted on multiple felony charges for making hundreds of fake 911 calls, a behavior that disrupted local emergency services and resulted in tragic consequences, according to Law&Crime. Kennedy previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of disrupting public services, one felony count of making false alarms and 25 counts of misuse of 911 systems, as announced by authorities.

Over the past few years, Kennedy made nearly 400 calls to emergency services, claiming various illnesses and requiring ambulance transport to the hospital. This misuse of resources placed strain on the South Zanesville Fire Department (SZFD), the outlet stated. This diversion of resources had dire effects on the community, notably when SZFD responders were unable to attend to a person suffering from severe breathing difficulties because they were transporting Kennedy on a false alarm. The individual later died.

Kennedy’s frequent misuse of emergency services also impacted the SZFD’s ability to staff other critical situations, such as a fire incident, due to personnel being occupied with her, Law&Crime reported. Despite repeated confirmations from doctors at Genesis Hospital that Kennedy had no medical issues, she continued her pattern of behavior, which burdened the hospital and taxpayers who funded these unnecessary ambulance rides through Medicaid. (RELATED: Video Shows Ambulance Narrowly Avoid A Car Flipping Over On The Highway)

The situation escalated to the point where, during an incident at Licking Memorial Hospital, Kennedy feigned inability to walk or stand, and even pretended to be unconscious after being assisted by first responders. Doctors confirmed she was not disabled and required no medical care, according to Law&Crime. A forensic psychologist’s evaluation concluded Kennedy suffers from a factitious disorder, leading her to repeatedly fabricate or induce illness or injury to receive medical attention.