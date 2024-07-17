Brooklyn Market Makes Art Installation From Shoplifter Photographs To Fight Theft

A Brooklyn local store transformed its battle against shoplifting into an art display by featuring a collage of shoplifter photographs on its walls, according to New York Post.

The Little Brooklyn Market in Williamsburg, a trendy spot known for its eclectic mix of jewelry, clothing, art, and even a tattoo studio, has become a frequent target for shoplifters, according to the New York Post. Jacqueline Ryu, co-owner of the market, reported facing four to six shoplifting incidents monthly since the pandemic began.

In response to the surge in thefts, the shop adopted a unique deterrent: an artsy “wall of shame.” This display features surveillance photos of 16 alleged thieves, artistically framed and enhanced by a door adorned with vibrant, swirling designs. This creative approach has proven effective, particularly in deterring repeat offenders, according to Ryu, New York Post reported.

In one case, the photo of an alleged repeat offender was labeled “We got the winner!! If you know this person, you are the winner too!!” The alleged theft reportedly stole items his girlfriend chose. “He stole a couple of necklaces, a couple of earrings. Every time he comes with his girlfriend, she’ll pick out the stuff she likes and he’ll steal it for her,” Ryu said, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Theft Ring Allegedly Employed Children As Young As 9 To Target High-End Stores: REPORT)

The shoplifting problem is not isolated to Little Brooklyn Market but reflects a citywide issue. Shoplifting in New York City has risen by 64% from June 2019 to June 2023, New York Post reported. The state reported an estimated loss of $4.4 billion in 2022 due to retail theft, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul previously said in Nov. 2023.