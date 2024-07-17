Maren Morris Breaks Silence On NFSW Wardrobe Malfunction That Went Viral

Maren Morris broke her silence on a viral wardrobe malfunction that showed more skin than she bargained for.

The famous singer posted a TikTok video July 16 and poked fun at how the extreme slit in her jean skirt resulted in an unexpected flashing moment during her performance at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July picnic in Camden, New Jersey. The star was well aware of the fact that she gave the crowd a very NFSW view, but seemed to be taking the now-viral moment in stride in the video that can be seen here.

Morris’ video was set to the explicit Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song, “WAP,” and showed the star making faces and rolling her eyes at her own fashion fail.

She casually wrote the words, “Hey guyz did anything weird happen today?!?!” across the video, before captioning the social media post by writing, “I think I’ll frame the skirt.”

The video of the fashion incident quickly made the rounds on social media and many fans speculated that the star had gone commando on stage. Morris did not confirm or deny that detail in her video response, but she did make it clear that she’s not particularly bothered by the incident or the focused attention on her nether-regions.

WARNING — GRAPHIC CONTENT:

She replied to a comment posted by another social media user, writing, “Like, I’ve given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore.”

Morris has a 4-year-old son named Hayes, with ex-husband Ryan Hurd. (RELATED: Katy Perry Suffered What Seems To Be The Longest Lasting Wardrobe Malfunction We’ve Seen)

The famous singer cleverly seized the moment to promote the upcoming release of her new EP, titled “Intermission,” which will be available Aug. 2.