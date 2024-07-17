Police Release Footage Of Milwaukee Shooting Near RNC

Law enforcement in Milwaukee released bodycam footage of their officers appearing to shoot a suspect allegedly wielding knives against another person.

The fatal shooting of the suspect, a 43-year-old adult male, occurred less than a mile from the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday. Police say that the man was armed with two knives and in an altercation with an unarmed man when the shooting happened, WISN reported. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘You Can’t Stop Him’: Trump World Reacts To Assassination Attempt On Former President)

The footage started with officers shouting repeatedly at a person in the distance to “stop” and “drop the knife.” The officers appeared to open fire at the suspect when he started to move toward another person. The suspect fell from the rain of bullets. “Hold fire! Hold fire! Hold fire!” an officer shouted.

“At this time, it does not appear that this incident was related to the Convention,” the Columbus Division of Police, the unit responsible for the shooting, said in a press release. The unit added that they were present in Milwaukee as added security for the RNC.

A statement from the Columbus Division of Police regarding the officer-involved shooting, involving CPD officers, that took place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ZpjpMU9Skx — Columbus Division of Police (@ColumbusPolice) July 16, 2024

“Someone’s life was in immediate danger. Officers took it upon themselves to act and save someone’s life today,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told the press Tuesday. Norman said that five officers fired at the suspect.

Various eyewitnesses told the press that the deceased man was a homeless person and expressed reservations about the cops’ decision to open fire against the suspect. This skepticism about the shooting has led toward protests.

“Milwaukee protesters stop at the site where the man was shot by Columbus, OH. Candles are lit and placed on the ground,” Julio Rosas, a journalist, tweeted alongside a video of the protest.

Milwaukee protesters stop at the site where the man was shot by Columbus, OH. Candles are lit and placed on the ground: pic.twitter.com/rmkUpdwqAi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 17, 2024

The crowd was on camera shouting the name of the man who was apparently gunned down. “Say his name,” shouted one protester into a bullhorn repeatedly. “Samuel Sharpe,” the crowd shouted repeatedly in response. “Justice for?” “Samuel Sharpe!”

Sharpe’s family identified him as the deceased man, WISN reported.