MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ridiculed Democrats for “complaining” and whining about President Joe Biden’s candidacy during a Wednesday segment.

A group of House Democrats requested that the Democratic National Convention (DNC) delay a virtual roll call regarding Biden’s nomination over “serious concerns” about his candidacy. Scarborough argued every Democratic leader and donor breaking from the president ahead of the election is helping former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“So Mika, at this point, I’m wondering do they want to keep complaining? Or do they want to start winning? You can’t do both,” Scarborough said. “You can’t complain, you can’t whine. You either follow, however flawed they consider him to be, follow the quarterback in the huddle or you don’t. And if you don’t, that’s fine. They’re basically giving an in-kind contribution to JD Vance and Donald Trump,” Scarborough said, adding: “has anybody seen anything that suggests that Joe Biden has decided to step down?”

“No,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said. “People just keep asking.”

‘You Can’t Whine’: Joe Scarborough Ridicules Democrats ‘Complaining’ About Biden’s Candidacy pic.twitter.com/buzg19i1rY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2024

Nearly 20 Democrats have called on Biden to step down from the race following his disastrous performance during the June 27 debate. The president has repeatedly refused to step aside, insisting he simply had a “bad night” and suffered from a cold during the event. (RELATED: ‘A Phony…’: Scarborough Goes After Lester Holt For Biden Question About Trump ‘Bullseye’ Remark)

Scarborough initially suggested Biden should withdraw the day after the debate, then suddenly did not appear on air the following Monday as Brzezinski opened the program with a long segment praising the president.

Polls have shown voters’ concerns about Biden’s age and mental acuity throughout Biden’s presidency. The legacy media, including “Morning Joe,” largely downplayed these concerns by branding them as false allegations spewed by Republicans and even Russia.

Liberal pundits have also publicly opposed Biden’s reelection campaign. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos told an unknown individual that the president should not serve another four years right after conducting an interview with him. NBC News’ Chuck Todd revealed that a senior cabinet official said in 2022 that the president cannot run again in the mental state he is in.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.