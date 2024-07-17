Nick Saban’s Former Player Tyler Booker Blasts Him For Absolute Disloyalty To The Alabama Brand

Good for Tyler Booker. It didn’t take long for Nick Saban to flip on Alabama, and Ty called him out for it.

As we all know, legendary college football coach Nick Saban called it a career earlier in 2024 after an absolutely dominant era with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and now, he works for ESPN as an analyst.

Well, Saban is already pissing people off (welcome to the media!), and his most recent example is picking Texas and Georgia to square off in the SEC championship game this upcoming season — NOT Alabama. (RELATED: ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ Seemingly Makes A Whopping $71,300,000 On Its First Day Of Early Access)

But rather than getting irked at his former skipper’s comment, Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker kept it a bean and says that it doesn’t even phase him, and this is because of advice that Saban himself gave him previously.

“Something he taught me was not to pay attention to external factors, and since he works at the stadium now and not the facility, he’s an external factor,” said Booker at SEC media days, per ESPN. “So I’m not going to pay him no mind. He said, ‘Don’t listen to a guy who sits in his mother’s basement and tweets all day,’ so I’m not going to listen to a guy who plays golf all day.”

SHOTS FIRED! I REPEAT! SHOTS FIRED!