Take A Look At Trump’s Face When Nikki Haley Claims He Invited Her To Speak At The RNC

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appeared to scoff at Nikki Haley when she claimed during her speech at the RNC Tuesday night that the former president invited her to speak.

After Haley claimed that Trump asked her to speak at the convention “in the name of unity,” Trump appeared to scoff and immediately turned to his recently tapped vice presidential nominee, J.D. Vance. Trump’s remark to Vance appears to suggest he was not thrilled with Haley, who only accepted an offer to speak on Sunday following the assassination attempt.

Haley finished in a distant second place during the Republican primaries earlier in 2024, winning an insignificant 95 delegates whom she eventually released to Trump. (RELATED: Trump Takes Lead In State Republican Hasn’t Won In 20 Years: POLL)

The former South Carolina governor was a harsh critic of Trump during the primary campaign, calling him “totally unhinged” and claiming that he was suffering from “mental decline.” In a stark change of tone, Haley offered a full-throated endorsement of Trump during her speech Tuesday night.

“I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period,” Haley said.

“There are some Americans who don’t agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time,” she said. “My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him.”