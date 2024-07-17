‘I Went To Jail So You Don’t Have To’: Peter Navarro Goes Straight From Slammer To RNC For Massive Ovation

The Republican National Convention (RNC) crowd leaped to their feet after Peter Navarro came out on stage, just hours after his release from prison Wednesday.

The former aide in the Trump White House made a dramatic appearance at the RNC, speaking shortly after his release from a federal prison in Miami. In a video shared by Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese, the RNC crowd erupted in cheers as Navarro spoke. Navarro, who was imprisoned for contempt of Congress due to his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his defiance of a subpoena from the House January 6 committee, used his platform to warn of political persecution.

RNC crowd jumps to its feet when Peter Navarro says the Biden administration tried to break him — and failed. He was released from prison this morning. “I went to jail so you don’t have to.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/2ucczvqmLx — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) July 17, 2024

“This morning, I did walk out of federal prison. If they can come for me, if they can come for Donald Trump, be careful. They will come for you,” Navarro said in his speech. “Here’s how I got in prison. The legislative branch came for me first. Your favorite Democrat Nancy Pelosi created your favorite committee, the sham January 6th committee which demanded that I … violate executive privilege. What did I do? I refused.”

Navarro’s remarks were charged with severe criticisms of the Biden administration, accusing it of allowing criminals to cross the southern border and claiming that Democrats were indoctrinating children with harmful ideas about race and gender. (RELATED: Trump Says He ‘Would Absolutely’ Rehire Former Aide Imprisoned By Biden’s DOJ)

“I went to prison so you won’t have to,” Navarro said. “I am your wake up call.”

During his time in prison, Trump confidant Navarro previously granted the Daily Caller an exclusive interview. From the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami, Navarro discussed his contempt of Congress sentence Labeling his imprisonment as political, Navarro criticized the U.S. justice system.

“Lawfare is real. Lawfare is wrong … We’re not supposed to act like Communist China or a Banana Republic. But that’s the growing perception of our justice system,” Navarro told the Caller.