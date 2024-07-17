ROOKE: If You’re Looking For Evidence Of Jill Biden Screwing Over America, Look No Further Than The Secret Service

Until recently, little was known about the responsibility First Lady Jill Biden had had with policy and decision-making during President Biden’s first term. It turns out that the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump could have been avoided had she not stepped in.

A recent N.Y. Post report states that if it weren’t for Jill’s relationship with U.S. Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, someone else would be at the head of the crucial agency tasked with protecting the president.

The moment it happened. pic.twitter.com/BNMulK0TSU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 13, 2024

Four Democrat sources speaking anonymously to the Post claim that Cheatle’s non-Senate-confirmed role as Secret Service director came because she had Jill and her top advisor Anthony Bernal’s full support. (ROOKE: Biden’s Camp Thinks They Know Vance’s Biggest Weakness, But Trump Is One Step Ahead)

Cheatle worked for three years as the director of global security at PepsiCo after serving over 25 years in the Secret Service, starting under the Clinton administration. She was also assigned to Biden’s Vice President detail to protect Jill Biden under the Obama administration, where she became close to the family, according to the report.

Congratulations to the next Director of the United States Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle! 🎉 https://t.co/X8L0ZbwpVb — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 24, 2022

“Jill and I know firsthand Kim’s commitment to her job and to the Secret Service’s people and mission. When Kim served on my security detail when I was Vice President, we came to trust her judgement and counsel. She is a distinguished law enforcement professional with exceptional leadership skills, and was easily the best choice to lead the agency at a critical moment for the Secret Service. She has my complete trust, and I look forward to working with her,” Joe Biden said in the statement announcing her director appointment in August 2022

Americans know that Jill is the force keeping her husband in the presidential race, but only now is it clear that from the beginning, she controlled critical decisions that lead to life-or-death consequences. (EXCLUSIVE: State Reps Demand Resignation From Congresswoman Who Went After Trump’s Secret Service Protection)

The mission of the Secret Service under Cheatle morphed the honorable agency tasked with presidential protection into a DEI safe haven where meeting standards were relaxed to make way for diversity and inclusion. This was evident on Saturday as the world watched grave mistakes lead to Trump almost being assassinated and an innocent man losing his life while shielding his family.

The Secret Service has separate physical standards for men and women agents. They are admitting that DEI is more important than competence. This is a recipe for disaster—and, if he is elected, President Trump must abolish DEI from the federal government.https://t.co/fgjcM8juKq pic.twitter.com/lbOFgMNo0F — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2024

Not only were Secret Service agents aware that a strange man entered the rally with a range finder used by gunmen to judge the distance of their shot, but they were warned several times about him attempting to climb the nearby building. However, their resources that day were spread thin, thanks to Jill’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ last-minute trips to Pennsylvania. The agency had to rely on local police to make up the difference.

EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania sheriff insists the local cop who interrupted Thomas Crooks but failed to stop him is a hero who saved Trump’s life. https://t.co/4SLmfAuatT pic.twitter.com/j8upFvg44g — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2024

The agency seemed unprepared to handle the attack in Butler, Pennslyvania. No one will soon forget that an agent was caught on a hot mic saying, “What are we doing? What are we doing? Where are we going?” or the picture of the pile of agents on top of Trump while one of the female agents hiding behind them seemingly using them as cover.

CBS News Report reveals what Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has been focused on: diversity hires pic.twitter.com/IoKnY4uj6M — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) July 14, 2024

It’s been 43 years since a president has been shot. As more information trickles out to the public about all the mistakes that occurred that day, the most glaring issues of Cheatle’s DEI initiatives and Jill’s push to have her as the head of the Secret Service are at the top.