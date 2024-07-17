Attorneys For ‘Rust’ Armorer Seek Prison Release Following Alec Baldwin’s Case Dismissal: REPORT

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed documents July 16 in New Mexico asking for a new trial or a dismissal of her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

The “Rust” armorer was sentenced to 18 months behind bars in April in relation to the fatal on-set shooting of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Attorneys Jason Bowles and Monica L. Barreras filed a motion after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer declared that New Mexico’s prosecutors were responsible for “an egregious discovery violation,” according to People. Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed without prejudice July 12, meaning the actor can never be charged with involuntary manslaughter again, according to People.

Baldwin’s case was abruptly dismissed after his attorneys argued the prosecution buried critical evidence related to the case without the knowledge of the defense and the armorer’s legal team is fighting for her rights under the same violation.

The new motion filed by Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys argued that the prosecution “withheld bombshell exculpatory evidence that it had a constitutional obligation to disclose and that would have resulted in a fundamentally different trial” for Gutierrez-Reed.

Barreras and Bowles have requested that the court alternatively release Gutierrez-Reed pending an appeal and have asked for special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey be removed from the case, according to People.

Gutierrez-Reed’s role was to manage the prop weapons on the set of the movie, but a live round was loaded into Baldwin’s gun. Baldwin was holding the gun when the live round was discharged, resulting in Hutchins’ death, and injuring director Joel Souza in the process. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Weeps As He Learns His Fate In Court)

She received the maximum sentence of 18 months behind bars at a New Mexico women’s correctional facility, where she is currently being held.

