Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, is accused by federal prosecutors of acting as a secret agent for South Korea.

Terry, whose husband Max Boot regularly falsely accused former President Trump of being a Russian asset, reportedly used her position and access to U.S. officials to provide sensitive information to South Korea in exchange for luxury items and other lavish benefits, according to the indictment, New York Post reported. The allegations state that from Oct. 2013, Terry engaged in activities that compromised her role as an independent foreign policy expert.

Ex-CIA official doubled as secret South Korea agent in exchange for designer handbags, high-end sushi dinners: feds https://t.co/GfR16HCyLf pic.twitter.com/Z8Sgmx0See — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2024

Prosecutors claim she disclosed U.S. government secrets and influenced policy decisions to favor South Korea. In return, she allegedly received goods such as a $3,450 Louis Vuitton handbag and a $2,845 Dolce & Gabbana coat, along with dinners at Michelin-starred restaurants, New York Post stated. (RELATED: Former Chinese Spy Reportedly Reveals Tactics Used To Advance Communist Party’s Agenda Abroad)

One of the key incidents cited in the indictment involves Terry passing notes from a confidential meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about North Korea to a South Korean intelligence contact immediately after the meeting. Additionally, she reportedly facilitated interactions between South Korean spies and congressional staffers under the guise of social gatherings, the outlet added.

Despite these dealings, Terry never registered as a foreign agent with the Justice Department. She was previously warned by the FBI in 2014 about the potential for foreign influence targeting. After being charged with failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiring to act as one, Terry was released on a $500,000 bond, according to the New York Post. Her lawyer, Lee Wolosky, defended her, stating the allegations distort her reputation and career.