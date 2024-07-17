Sunglasses Styling Guide

Wearing sunglasses is more than just shielding your eyes from the light. It also involves making a fashion statement. When you think of Audrey Hepburn or Ava Gardner, the first image that comes to mind is them wearing elegant sunglasses. Although both women have beautiful eyes, people remember them in their stylish outfits, with gorgeous sunglasses.

The right sunglasses from Goodr can elevate your wardrobe to the next level, but how do you know which ones to choose? Matching outfits with sunglasses is a challenging task since you want everything to balance, not over the top or excessive.

The devil is in the details, and with this advice, any outfit will look devilishly wonderful.

Pairing your outfits with the right sunnies

Casual wear

It’s usually a smart idea to get aviator glasses if you’re dressing casually, such as in jeans and a T-shirt. You’ll seem stylish and casual with these looks. For a more laid-back look, mirrored sunglasses look fantastic. You must also consider the other accessories while assembling your go-to casual ensemble. Don’t forget to establish a feeling of uniformity.

Do you have jewelry made of gold or silver? If you wear silver more often than gold, a silver frame will work perfectly. Try to avoid combining silver and gold hues. Tortoiseshell glasses are also flexible, but try to keep everything balanced.

When worn with these sunglasses, an excessive number of colorful bracelets, necklaces, or earrings will be a major visual distraction.

Formal Wear

Try wearing a pair of big round sunglasses or cat-eye sunglasses with a dress or suit for a more formal look. These looks will give your appearance a hint of glam. The perfect combination of a little black dress, red lipstick, and cat eyeglasses is a stylish haven.

However, you would want to stand out from the crowd or entirely avoid wearing sunglasses and match your gown or dress with something different if the event is nighttime or very formal.

Eclectic Styles

Play around with textures and patterns if you want to go for a quirky or eclectic style. If you choose a classic model, for instance, you can never go wrong. Additionally, you may develop a distinctive appearance and design by utilizing brown gradients, circular forms, and pastel colors.

So browse through your clothes and see what colors are popular right now, along with the style you wish to wear. Glasses will just add to the look.

What Makes Your Style Unique?

Your style should be an extension of who you are since it reflects your personality. It ought to give you a sense of self-assurance and contentment. There are several more styles to pick from, so the best approach to figure out what suits you is to try a few different ones and have fun with them. When it comes to fashion, there are no rules, therefore don’t be scared to experiment.

A few essential components might aid in defining your style. Your silhouette is the first one. This is in reference to your body’s general form and attire. Do you have more curves? Choose outfits that accentuate your hourglass body to embrace your feminine shape. Choose fitted pants or straight-leg jeans with a jacket or button-down shirt if your frame is more boyish.

Your style is also defined by the texture you wear. Anything from the fabric of your clothes to the kind of shoes or accessories you select. Using a variety of textures may give your appearance more depth and visual appeal. Thus, add some texture to an all-black ensemble by tucking in a wool scarf or a leather jacket.

Your wardrobe conveys a lot about you. It can represent your character, your state of mind, or your sense of style. But you should always dress appropriately for the occasion.

Therefore, you should leave the stilettos at home and wear sandals or flip-flops if you’re going to the beach. Exquisite eyeglasses will not go well with a carefree beach vibe, salt on your skin, or gorgeous waves in your hair.

Your Face Shape and Skin Undertone

You should consider these two aspects while selecting the perfect pair of sunglasses.

For skin, there are three primary undertone categories: neutral, cool, and warm. Look at the veins on the inside of your wrist in natural light to see which group you fit into. You have a warm undertone if they seem green. You have a cold undertone if they seem blue or purple.

Congrats if you are unsure and believe you fall somewhere in the middle. You will look good in any color.

It’s a lot simpler to get sunglasses that go well with your skin once you know what your undertone is. Choose golden-framed sunglasses in peach or honey hues, and warmer reds seen in lighter tortoiseshell sunglasses if your skin tone is warm.

Darker tortoiseshell sunglasses will give you an enigmatic feel if you’re more of a wintery, mysterious person. You will look stunning in blue, pink, and purple hues as well.

Determine which face shape best suits you and consider the glasses you would like to wear. Everything looks great on an oval face shape, which is the ultimate winner. To round out your look, you might try experimenting with various geometric forms.

Rectangles work well for more rounded faces. Rounder, more steampunk-style sunnies will look fantastic on you if your face is square-shaped.

Round, oval, or cat-shaped glasses can enhance the softer and more prominent aspects of your face, making them ideal for those with diamond-shaped faces who desire to sparkle brightly like diamonds! And the same goes for faces shaped like triangles. To achieve balance, those with triangle-shaped faces might also use semi-transparent glasses.

Style and elegance are timeless. Looking sophisticated does not require you to follow the newest trends; it is more about being yourself and feeling comfortable in your own skin.

If you want to pair sunglasses with your attire and achieve a nice look, start by selecting a classic and timeless style.