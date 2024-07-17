Taylor Sheridan’s Most Explosive Show Is Coming Back. Here’s What We Know

Season two of “Special Ops: Lioness” is apparently in production, with Nicole Kidman sharing an intimate update Wednesday that seems to hint at Taylor Sheridan’s other shows.

Kidman shared a shot of herself wearing a pretty stunning cream cowboy hat and the type of blue pantsuit that would make Hillary Clinton’s head explode with envy. I was today years old when I learned that women can look absolutely incredible in a pantsuit … and that “Special Ops: Lioness” season two is happening! It’ll now just be called “Lioness.”

“Best cowboy hat ever … thanks [Taylor Sheridan] and [Lioness],” Kidman wrote in the caption. “Season 2 is in full force [kiss, kiss].”

The absolutely explosive show from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan hit our screens back in 2024, finally introducing America to complicated, kickass women in a way where we’re not upheld to the stupid standards of men, but we’re not reduced to pathetic little girlies either.

Initially, “Lioness” was supposed to be a limited series. Sheridan wanted to copy a style similar to that of “American Sports Story” creator Ryan Murphy, who typically creates one-and-done storylines per season of his many, many shows.

Unfortunately, “Lioness” was just too good and successful, so now we get a second season!

“Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of ‘Lioness” gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman,” Paramount+ executive vice president of programming Jeff Grossman told Variety. “We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season.” (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Is A Heart-Pounding Adrenaline Rush From Start To Finish)

There’s no official premiere date for the new season just yet, but you can bet we’ll be bringing you episodic coverage every week once it drops. It’s really starting to look like fall could be the season of Sheridan, as “Tulsa King,” “Yellowstone,” “Landman” and more may land on our screens.