Upcoming ‘Thunder Moon’ Has Strange Ties To Summer Weather

The full “Thunder Moon” will hit Saturday night and it looks like it’s bringing some much needed relief, and hopefully some recreation, to millions of Americans.

July’s full moon has two nicknames, according to AccuWeather. These are reportedly the “Thunder Moon” and the “Buck Moon,” and it might have a far greater influence over your life than you realize. The former derives from the notion that this coming moon traditionally heralds in stormy summer months, hopefully bringing some much needed rain to the southern half of the country, the outlet reported.

Sounds like an old wives tale, right? Well, the National Weather Service just issued a forecast showing parts of the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. receiving “some RELIEF from the hot summer temperatures!”

Much of the eastern two-thirds of the contiguous United States is in store for some RELIEF from the hot summer temperatures! A large dome of cool air will push above-normal high temperatures (oranges/reds) seen today to below-normal levels (greens/blues) as it moves from the… pic.twitter.com/d9JwzrNU6a — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 16, 2024

A “large dome of cool air” is heading over the “above-normal high temperatures” we’ve had the last week or so, and should hit as far south as Texas by Friday, the NWS noted. This is right in time for the “Thunder Moon” to hit on Saturday night. (RELATED: NASA Issues Warning Over Incoming Asteroid)

As a geography graduate, I cannot tell you how much I love that the “Thunder Moon” is coming to fruition in 2024. But it gets better!

The “Buck Moon” is named after the male deer, AccuWeather continued. Summer is when the lads’ antlers start growing faster for rutting season in the fall, which means that fresh venison is almost on the dinner table, fam.

Finally, the Southern Delta Aquarid and Alpha Capricornid meteor showers are expected to peak this weekend, bringing in around 20 meteors an hour, according to AccuWeather. (RELATED: Videos Show Major Fireball Light Up The Skies Over Western Europe)

The full moon will kind of mess up the view of these bad boys, but I saw this giant green meteor fly past my house last month during a full moon. It was still very cool. But if you want to get a great view of the flying space rocks, try heading out Friday before the summer moon peaks.