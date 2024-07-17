Reality Star Tom Sandoval Sues Ex-Girlfriend In Revenge Porn Scandal: REPORT

Reality television star, Tom Sandoval, filed a lawsuit against former girlfriend and fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star, Ariana Madix in a revenge porn scandal.

Sandoval and Madix were a couple when a sex tape exposed Sandoval and another “Vanderpump Rules” star, Rachel Leviss’ affair. Sandoval’s newly filed court documents allege his former girlfriend invaded his privacy and illegally accessed his phone when she uncovered the explicit videos in 2023, according to TMZ. He claimed Madix made copies of the sex tape and set it to Leviss and other individuals without his consent, which is a violation of California’s criminal code, according to TMZ.

The drama played out on television and quickly became an explosive topic both on the show, and on social media. Bravo fans began referring to the dynamic situation as “Scandoval” and tuned in to see the waves of emotion as the affair was exposed, causing tears, heartache, and dramatic fights.

This is the second lawsuit filed in this revenge porn incident.

Leviss previously filed paperwork in court, accusing Sandoval of recording intimate moments without her knowledge or consent. She also accused Madix of distributing at least two tapes containing sexually explicit material after discovering the affair, according to TMZ.

Madix previously admitted to finding the NSFW footage on Sandoval’s phone during a “Vanderpump Rules” episode, but has denied having any involvement in the distribution of the video. (RELATED: Kevin Hart’s Former Friend J.T. Jackson Reportedly Sues Him For Millions: REPORT)

Jordan Susman, attorney for Madix, has spoken out about the litigation, accusing Sandoval of “emotional warfare” against his ex-girlfriend, according to TMZ.

It is not yet clear if Sandoval plans to take this matter to the police.