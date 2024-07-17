‘Top Gun’ Star Glen Powell Says Parents Have Had Cameos In All His Films For Over 20 Years

Glen Powell revealed his parents have had cameos in all of his films since “Spy Kids 3” in a Wednesday interview with “The Today Show.”

Powell shared their unique family tradition in the film industry: his parents have made a cameo appearance in every one of his movies since “Spy Kids 3.” The “Top Gun” actor revealed this detail during a recent interview, where he was discussing his new movie, “Twisters.” During the show, Powell also revealed a specific scene from Twisters — a rodeo sequence featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones and himself — with his parents visibly positioned right behind the actors.

“There’s a great sequence midway through a rodeo sequence in the movie and [my parents are] right behind Daisy Edgar-Jones and I,” Powell said. “You’ll be able to see them here in a second. Yeah, they’re right behind us there… Look at that.” (RELATED: ‘Hit Man’ Actually Looks Annoyingly Good)

This inclusion of his parents has become a staple throughout his career, extending from big blockbusters to more intimate projects like his 2023 romantic comedy, “Anyone But You,” where they appeared as airline passengers, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported.

“They’ve made it in since Spy Kids 3,” he continued. “Yeah, literally since Spy Kids 3. I think they’ve been in every single one.”

Powell shared that his family, including his two sisters, frequently visits the sets of his projects, regardless of the location, THR reported. This ongoing support is significant for Powell, who appreciates having his family close by, even if it means they occasionally get in the way.

His mother’s remarks to THR encapsulated the familial sentiment: “I know we’re probably in his way sometimes, but you wouldn’t know it because he makes everyone feel loved and taken care of,” she said, according to THR.