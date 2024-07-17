Umpire, Coach Get Into Wild Brawl At North Carolina Little League Game Over Swearing In Front Of Kids

The umpire’s best resolution for swearing was … violence? (LMAO)

Footage from a Little League game Monday night shows a wild brawl poppin’ off between a coach and the plate umpire that’s being branded an assault by witnesses.

The contest was between a couple of 12-and-under squads, Cherryville and Bull City Little League, in a tournament game at Wilson’s Gillette Baseball Complex competing for the North Carolina state championship. (RELATED: American League Takes Out National League To Win 10th MLB All-Star Game In 11 Years, Jarren Duran Named MVP)

In the top of the fifth inning, the insane video spotlights a coach from Cherryville coming up to the home plate umpire from the third base line. Robby Beamon, the umpire, was heard saying the coach should be kicked out of the game and exit the field for swearing in front of kids.

When both men get to home plate, another ump tries to break things up, but as soon as that was about to happen, the coach pushed Beamon. And from there, all hell broke loose.

WATCH:

Oh man … such a tough look for this coach.

Not only did he start the fight, not only did he allow himself to get his head clobbered in by an umpire, but as you see in the top left corner of the video while the brawl was going on, Cherryville was getting hammered in this game, 15-6. I mean, damn, you talk about a crazy amount of L’s.

I think it’s safe to say this guy won’t have the gig after this, which will only further add to his embarrassment — rough, just rough.