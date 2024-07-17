‘Democrats Are Coming Apart’: Van Jones Notes That COVID Has ‘Stopped’ Biden, While A ‘Bullet Couldn’t Stop Trump’

CNN’s Van Jones described Wednesday evening how the Democratic Party was “coming apart” as he noted President Joe Biden being “stopped” by COVID-19, while former President Donald Trump couldn’t be stopped by a “bullet.”

During CNN’s coverage of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a panel discussed the mounting pressure Biden has been facing as lawmakers are continuing to call for him to step aside as their party’s 2024 presidential nominee. During the breakdown Jones began by stating how the announcement of Biden testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday has led to a “terrible day” for Democrats. (RELATED: Chuck Schumer Reportedly ‘Forcefully’ Urged Biden To Drop Out Of Race)

“Look, there are a lot of people who want Biden to stay in. I want to just keep pointing out, there’s still grassroots love for Joe Biden, everybody doesn’t agree. But today is a terrible day. If you just — if you pull back and look at this thing, strength versus weakness a bullet couldn‘t stop Trump, a virus just stopped Biden,” Jones said. “You‘ve got the nominees of this party [Republicans] getting their butts kissed. Biden‘s getting his butt kicked by his own party. The Democrats are coming apart. The Republicans are coming together. That‘s what‘s happening. And at some points, this party has to look at the reality of that.”

Trump appeared late Monday at the Republican National Convention just days after a failed assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The president was set to appear on stage Wednesday at the Las Vegas conference for the Latino civil rights organization, UnidosUS, CNN reported. However, while speaking to attendees, Janet Murguía, UnidosUS President and CEO, stated Biden had called her to express his “deep disappointment” in not being able to join.

WATCH:

In addition to Biden testing positive for COVID-19, reports emerged that Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “forcefully” urged Biden in a one-on-one meeting Saturday to step aside, according to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

“As for that meeting in Rehoboth, Delaware, I am told that this was a one-on-one meeting just the Senate Leader and the president. And that Chuck Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic Party and better for the country if he were to bow out of the race,” Karl said Wednesday.

The ABC host additionally noted House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoed the same sentiment to the president during a July 11 meeting. Jeffries confirmed the meeting between him and the president to fellow lawmakers on July 12, however, did not disclose what exactly was said.

Since Biden’s poor debate performance, a growing list of Democratic lawmakers in both the House and Senate have called for Biden to step aside as the nominee.

Despite the calls, Biden has remained firm in running against former President Donald Trump, with a White House spokesperson telling the Daily Caller News Foundation that Biden has no intention of changing his course, and will remain as nominee heading into November.

Since testing positive for COVID-19, the White House confirmed Biden will be self-isolating for the coming days at his home in Delaware.

