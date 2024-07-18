Reality TV Star Ariana Madix Sued For The Second Time In One Week For Unrelated Matter

Famous chef Penny Davidi Borsuk filed a lawsuit against “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, making this the second time Madix has been sued this week.

Borsuk’s litigation centered around claims that Madix and her co-star Katie Maloney reneged on a business agreement they entered into for their sandwich shop, ‘Something About Her,’ according to TMZ. Borsuk claimed Madix and Maloney failed to uphold their end of the agreement when she took on her role as the COO/Directory of Culinary at the popular West Hollywood hotspot. Madix was sued by ex-boyfriend and fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star, Tom Sandoval, just days prior to this filing, in a matter involving revenge porn and the unauthorized release of a sex tape, according to TMZ.

Borsuk said she was promised a 10% partnership in ‘Something About Her’ and proceeded to put forth significant effort to file trademarks for the company and lend her expertise to the business. She said the agreement she entered into in June 2023 embraced a payment of $7,500 monthly that was to be issued to her until January, at which point her earnings were to increase to $10,000 monthly, according to TMZ.

The famous chef said after she invested time and work into the project, Maloney and Madix denied the existence of the partnership. She went on to state she had plenty of evidence to support her agreement with the reality television stars, and is engaging the court to rectify the matter, according to TMZ. Borsuk is seeking the wages she was promised.

Madix is facing Sandoval’s lawsuit, in which she is accused of accessing his phone without his consent, and sharing a video of Sandoval’s affair with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star, Rachel Leviss. The tape was then allegedly distributed as revenge porn. (RELATED: Reality Star Tom Sandoval Sues Ex-Girlfriend In Revenge Porn Scandal: REPORT)

Both matters continue to unfold in the court system.