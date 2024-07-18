Aussie Field Hockey Player Matthew Dawson Gets Part Of His Finger Chopped Off To Guarantee His Spot In The Olympics

Talk about dedication!

Matthew Dawson, an Australian field hockey player, revealed Wednesday that he decided to amputate part of his ring finger so that he could be a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While pre-Olympic competition was happening, Dawson broke his finger. In response, he made sure that the injury, as well as the process of healing, didn’t keep him out of the international event. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Fisherman Nearly Getting Stabbed To Death By Marlin)

“I made an informed decision with the plastic surgeon at the time, not only for the opportunity to play in Paris but for life after as well,” said Dawson to 7News. “The best option was for me to take the top of my finger off.”

Saying that it was a long-term decision that both he and his wife made together, Dawson also stated that the injury gives him “change” and an “exciting challenge.”

Field hockey player Matthew Dawson amputates finger to play in 2024 Olympics https://t.co/LSBOEBYGRT pic.twitter.com/waGQTma0vK — New York Post (@nypost) July 18, 2024

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a level of dedication where somebody has gotten a body part chopped off just so they could play sports, that’s insane.

You know how there’s the saying “break a leg! … this dude amplified that completely by cutting his damn finger off! Tough!

Not Trump tough, of course …

This shit is tough. pic.twitter.com/kPxAG57dDh — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 14, 2024

But still tough!

Ya gotta think though … is this a bad move if he doesn’t bring home not just a medal, but the gold medal?