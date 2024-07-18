Editorial

Aussie Field Hockey Player Matthew Dawson Gets Part Of His Finger Chopped Off To Guarantee His Spot In The Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Matthew Dawson of Team Australia passes the ball during the Men's Gold Medal match between Australia and Belgium on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Talk about dedication!

Matthew Dawson, an Australian field hockey player, revealed Wednesday that he decided to amputate part of his ring finger so that he could be a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While pre-Olympic competition was happening, Dawson broke his finger. In response, he made sure that the injury, as well as the process of healing, didn’t keep him out of the international event. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Fisherman Nearly Getting Stabbed To Death By Marlin)

“I made an informed decision with the plastic surgeon at the time, not only for the opportunity to play in Paris but for life after as well,” said Dawson to 7News. “The best option was for me to take the top of my finger off.”

Saying that it was a long-term decision that both he and his wife made together, Dawson also stated that the injury gives him “change” and an “exciting challenge.”

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a level of dedication where somebody has gotten a body part chopped off just so they could play sports, that’s insane.

You know how there’s the saying “break a leg! … this dude amplified that completely by cutting his damn finger off! Tough!

Not Trump tough, of course …

But still tough!

Ya gotta think though … is this a bad move if he doesn’t bring home not just a medal, but the gold medal?