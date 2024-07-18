Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart Dead At 94

Legendary comedian Bob Newhart passed away Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 94, Variety reported.

The legendary comedian’s death followed followed a series of brief illnesses as confirmed by his publicist, Jerry Digney, Variety reported. Newhart carved a niche for himself in television history with two major hits, “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Newhart,” which captivated audiences during the 1970s and ’80s.

Born George Robert Newhart in Oak Park, Illinois, he initially pursued a career in commerce, graduating from Loyola University in Chicago in 1952, Variety reported. Following a stint in the U.S. Army, Newhart briefly attended law school before turning to entertainment. He found his comedic voice performing in a local theater and eventually reached a national audience with his albums.

Newhart’s early album, “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart,” was a success and the first comedy album to top the Billboard charts, the outlet reported. His talent helped Warner Bros. Records avert financial disaster and set a record that stood until the early 1990s. While his television roles showcased his knack for playing perplexed characters caught in absurd situations, Newhart also remained a beloved figure in other media. (RELATED: ‘Happy Gilmore’ Actor And Comedian Joe Flaherty Dead At 82)

He hosted episodes of “Saturday Night Live,” made numerous appearances on “The Tonight Show” and voiced characters in popular shows like “The Simpsons,” according to Variety. His role as Papa Elf in the 2003 film “Elf” introduced him to a new generation, as did his guest appearances on “The Big Bang Theory,” which earned him an Emmy in 2013.