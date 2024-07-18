British Open Broadcaster Pretty Much Accuses Tiger Woods Of Being A Drug Addict, And What The Hell Is This?

The disrespect is absolutely unreal!

A television broadcaster for the British Open had one hell of an opinion Thursday when he pretty much accused Tiger Woods of being a drug addict because he looked like he took “quite a lot of painkillers.”

“You look at the eyes, you gotta think that there’s quite a lot of painkillers being taken to cope with the pain, ya know,” said a Peacock announcer for one of the featured groups. “Not easy.” (RELATED: US Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley Has Somebody Elite Helping Him Bring Home The Gold — Michael Jordan)

Whether or not Woods is using painkillers, which he’d be doing to help him deal with his chronic pain, it’s shocking that an announcer would outright say this. And the fact that his statement stemmed from looking at his eyes?

LMAO … go get your tinfoil hat while we’re at it, who is this guy?

WATCH:

🎙️Featured groups announcers on Tiger Woods: “You look at the eyes, you gotta think there’s a lot of painkillers being taken.” Thoughts on this? pic.twitter.com/CeevVbLR1t — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 18, 2024

Say what you want about Tiger Woods‘ past issues with painkillers, such as the 2017 arrest and having to go to rehab that same year, but that’s the thing … it’s in the past.

For a broadcaster to go on television and blatantly say that Woods is using painkillers, I’m sorry, but it’s just disrespectful as hell.

Plus, I’m watching the British Open as I write this, what about his normal-looking eyes give off the impression that he’s drugged out?

What an absolute joke, man.