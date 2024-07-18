Editorial

Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Single-Game Record For Assists, Guaranteeing That She’ll Win Rookie Of The Year

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 12: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever is seen during the game before the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 12, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The debate for WNBA Rookie of the Year is officially OVER!

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever squared off in a Wednesday contest against the Dallas Wings, and it ended up being a record-breaking performance for the ex-Iowa Hawkeyes superstar as she broke the WNBA single-game record for assists. (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect Has Elevated To A New Level As WNBA Superstar Will Be Painted On A Car For The Brickyard 400)

Already having an incredible rookie season, Clark broke the league’s assists record with a mark of 19 assists. On top of that, she also tallied 24 points and six rebounds. The Fever’s leading scorer was Aaliyah Boston, who put up 28 points.

Playing in front of a sold out crowd in Arlington, Clark was absolutely amazing with highlight after highlight, with the centerpiece being a flash and dash behind-the-back assist that was oh so beautiful.

Clark … again … proved that she’s a force in scoring, passing and rebounding, and as far as I see it, she sealed the deal on the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

Courtney Vandersloot, a WNBA champion and five-time All-Star, was the prior holder of the assists record with 18.

I was never a believer in the Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese ROTY debate, and I sure as hell won’t be believing in it now … give Clark the trophy.