Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Single-Game Record For Assists, Guaranteeing That She’ll Win Rookie Of The Year

The debate for WNBA Rookie of the Year is officially OVER!

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever squared off in a Wednesday contest against the Dallas Wings, and it ended up being a record-breaking performance for the ex-Iowa Hawkeyes superstar as she broke the WNBA single-game record for assists. (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect Has Elevated To A New Level As WNBA Superstar Will Be Painted On A Car For The Brickyard 400)

Already having an incredible rookie season, Clark broke the league’s assists record with a mark of 19 assists. On top of that, she also tallied 24 points and six rebounds. The Fever’s leading scorer was Aaliyah Boston, who put up 28 points.

Playing in front of a sold out crowd in Arlington, Clark was absolutely amazing with highlight after highlight, with the centerpiece being a flash and dash behind-the-back assist that was oh so beautiful.

CAITLIN CLARK BEHIND THE BACK FOR THE AND-1 Already has a double double early in the 3rd#WNBA pic.twitter.com/1Gr0a8qNhp — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 18, 2024

Clark … again … proved that she’s a force in scoring, passing and rebounding, and as far as I see it, she sealed the deal on the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

Courtney Vandersloot, a WNBA champion and five-time All-Star, was the prior holder of the assists record with 18.

Caitlin Clark just broke the WNBA record for assists in a game (19). — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) July 18, 2024

I was never a believer in the Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese ROTY debate, and I sure as hell won’t be believing in it now … give Clark the trophy.