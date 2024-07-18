‘God Is Among Us’: Tucker Tells RNC Audience About Two Dramatic Phone Calls With Trump

Tucker Carlson told the Republican National Convention’s (RNC) audience Thursday night about two dramatic phone calls he and his wife had with former President Donald Trump, with one occurring hours after Saturday’s failed assassination attempt.

Carlson made his way onto the center stage of the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, showing his support for Trump as the GOP presidential nominee. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. To Headline ‘America First Convention Fest’ At Republican National Convention)

“But being a leader is very different. It’s not a title. It’s organic. You can’t name someone a leader. A leader is the bravest man. That’s who the leader is. That is true in all human organizations. This is a law of nature. And in that moment, Donald Trump months before the presidential election became the leader of this nation,” Carlson said.

“I reached out to Trump within hours of it, that night, and what he said to me that a night having just within shot in the face, he said not a single word about himself. He said only how amazed he was and how proud he was of the crowd which didn’t run,” Carlson said.

Carlson continued to call out his first two thoughts after speaking with Trump following the failed assassination attempt on Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally. The Daily Caller News Foundation and Daily Caller co-founder highlighted how Trump “gave” the crowd “heart” to not run, as he notably shook his fist in the air and mouthed fight before Secret Service agents rushed him into his motorcade.

WATCH:

Carlson noted how Trump turned down “the most obvious opportunity in politics to enflame the nation after being shot.”

The former Fox News host then recounted another call his wife had with the former president in 2018 as Antifa members had come to protest outside Carlson’s house.

“The day after the midterm elections in 2018, Antifa came to my house. The Democratic Party’s militia. I was at work. It was obvious when I was at work because it was public. My wife was home alone. They tried to come in the front door. She hid in the pantry. It was horrible,” Carlson said.

WATCH:

Carlson describes how the next morning he was surprised to hear Trump had called his wife, telling her that he would “guard” their house.

“And he says, I’ll never forget this as long as I live. He says, ‘You know, there’s a lot of hate out there.’ And she says, ‘There is, Mr. President.’ And he says, ‘But there’s a lot of love. There’s a lot of love,'” Carlson said.

WATCH:

“And we are seeing that love. I don’t think it’s human love. And I’ll just stop with this, I’m not always convinced I’m on the right side. I’ve been on the wrong side many times,” Carlson continued. “You’ll never hear me say, ‘I’m on God’s side’ or ‘God’s with me’ or even ‘I’m with God.’ I want to be, not sure I am. But I will say this unequivocally and conclusively, God is among us right now. And I think that’s enough.”

The attack on Trump and his support at the Pennsylvania rally Saturday left Trump with a wound to his upper right ear, and ultimately killed 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, who was a former volunteer fire chief. Two other crowd members were also confirmed to be injured and reportedly in stable condition.

