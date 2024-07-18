Bears Shut Down Caleb Williams’ Franchise Tag Request, And Boy Oh Boy, Is That Ego Showing: REPORT

The egotistical behavior here is incredible.

Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has officially inked his rookie contract prior to training camp. With that being said, Williams reportedly didn’t get all of the requests that he made for the Chicago organization.

Williams had quite the strange demand that he wanted featured in his deal and that was for the Bears to not place the franchise tag on him before his contract expires, according to a report from Pro Football Talk. (RELATED: Browns’ Deshaun Watson Promises High School Football Team Super Bowl Rings After They Give Him Championship Jewelry)

Williams’ request was ultimately declined by Chicago because of course it was, according to the same report. Williams eventually signed the contract anyway. The deal is for four years, $39 million (all guaranteed).

It’s not the first time that we’ve seen this in the NFL. After all, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, for example, has the same stipulation featured in his contract. But with that being said, we’ve never seen this happen in a rookie deal and for Caleb Williams to even ask …

Laughable.

Caleb Williams asked for a no-tag commitment in his rookie deal. The Bears declined. No rookie has ever secured that term. https://t.co/MWFdJ16aAk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 17, 2024

I’m all for star athletes exercising their power — like LeBron James, for example. Yeah, I’m like most people where I don’t think Bronny James is an NBA talent, at least right now, but I don’t blame LeBron for showing his force to take care of his boy.

But that’s the thing, though … you ain’t LeBron, Caleb. And stop painting your damn fingernails!